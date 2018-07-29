Slick Woods Opens Up About How She Discovered She Was Pregnant!

Slick Woods is on the cover of Elle UK‘s September 2018 issue, out now.

Here’s what the 21-year-old model had to say…

On discovering she was pregnant: “I was really, really, really, really sick in London, but thought it was because of travel, so a doctor gave me pills for a flu. Went to Paris: more pills for a flu. And then I went to LA, and they tried a sonogram, and I saw my baby’s face and heard his heartbeat. Tears of joy.”

On Erykah Badu being her doula: “She’s a mommy role model. A mother I look up to, who f–kin’ kills her s–t and is a boss ass bitch.”

On becoming a mom: “At 14, 15, I never expected me to ever be giving any type of life. I never expected to be this happy with having a child. Going from a person who fought, to being able to provide for my own family. From not having family, to being able to create your own. Things you lacked, things you missed out on, trauma—you can completely erase those things by creating new life. All those things you didn’t get – all those hugs and kisses. I can retract those things with my son’s life. In giving him that childhood, it heals you as well. In hugging your son, every hug you give him, it’s giving a piece of that back to you, too. I need him as much as he needs me.”

