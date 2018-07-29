Top Stories
Sun, 29 July 2018 at 10:30 pm

Tobey Maguire Grabs Dinner With a Friend at Nobu!

Tobey Maguire Grabs Dinner With a Friend at Nobu!

Tobey Maguire is getting some food!

The 42-year-old Spider-Man star was spotted heading to dinner at Nobu with a friend on Sunday (July 29) in Malibu, Calif.

Earlier in the month, Tobey was spotted enjoying a family day together with ex Jennifer Meyer and their children in Los Angeles.

The outing might also have doubled as a celebration: Tobey had his 43rd birthday on June 27.

Tobey most recently voiced the character of Adult Tim / the narrator in last year’s animated comedy Boss Baby.
Photos: BACKGRID
