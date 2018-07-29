Sun, 29 July 2018 at 2:28 pm
What Is Bruno Mars Going to Do Now That Cardi B Dropped Out of His Tour?
- Bruno Mars‘ reps are scrambling to find a replacement for Cardi B! – TMZ
- Find out what happened when Dove Cameron watched the Mamma Mia sequel – Just Jared Jr
- Katie Holmes is just like us – Lainey Gossip
- Find out who is defending CBS’ Les Moonves – TooFab
- Find out how much Michael B. Jordan helped raise for Lupus – The Hollywood Reporter
