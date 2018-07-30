Alessandra Ambrosio & Her Kids Spend the Day at Legoland!

Alessandra Ambrosio took her kids for a fun-filled day at Legoland!

The 37-year-old model and her 10-year-old daughter Anja and six-year-old son Noah headed to the theme park on Friday (July 27) in Carlsbad, Calif.

The trio joined Alessandra‘s sister and nephew as they got to try out new rides, meet Lego characters and see actual sea creatures!

The kids even got their first driver’s license at Legoland’s Driving School and explored the park’s new Ninjago World!

Check out the photos from Alessandra‘s family trip below…