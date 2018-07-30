Mon, 30 July 2018 at 11:15 am
Alex Trebek Thinks This Person Should Replace Him as 'Jeopardy' Host
- Alex Trebek has his Jeopardy replacement in mind! – TMZ
- Find out who is hosting Dancing with the Stars Juniors – Just Jared Jr
- The Zendaya and Tom Holland mystery continues… – Lainey Gossip
- Find out who just called off their wedding – TooFab
- This celeb couple is engaged! – MTV
- Huge news for this Netflix show! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Alex Trebek, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet