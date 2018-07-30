Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 12:13 pm

Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin & 'GLOW' Cast Celebrate Season Two at Emmy Skate Party!

Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin & 'GLOW' Cast Celebrate Season Two at Emmy Skate Party!

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin strike a pose on the carpet while attending their GLOW: For Your Consideration – Emmy Skate Party held at the World on Wheels on Sunday (July 29) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress and Betty, 32, were joined at the event by their co-stars Britney Young, Jackie Tohn, Sydelle Noel, Britt Baron, Kia Stevens, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Marianna Palka, Bashir Salahuddin, and creators-writers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Also in attendance to show their support were Monique Coleman, Kat Graham and Valerie Von Sobel.

That same day, Alison and the ladies sat down for a Glow panel at the 2018 Netflix TCA, where they discussed the show’s second season.

GLOW is up for 10 awards at the 2018 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.


Domestic. 🖤

A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on

FYI: Alison is wearing an Isa Arfen dress, x karla shirt, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and ONESIXONE clutch.
Just Jared on Facebook
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 01
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 02
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 03
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 04
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 05
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 06
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 07
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 08
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 09
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 10
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 11
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 12
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 13
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 14
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 15
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 16
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 17
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 18
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 19
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 20
alison brie betty gilpin glow cast celebrate at emmy skate party 21

Credit: Phillip Faraone; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alison Brie, Bashir Salahuddin, Betty Gilpin, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Jackie Tohn, Kat Graham, Kia Stevens, Kimmy Gatewood, Marianna Palka, Monique Coleman, Rebekka Johnson, Sydelle Noel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr