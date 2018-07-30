Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin & 'GLOW' Cast Celebrate Season Two at Emmy Skate Party!

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin strike a pose on the carpet while attending their GLOW: For Your Consideration – Emmy Skate Party held at the World on Wheels on Sunday (July 29) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress and Betty, 32, were joined at the event by their co-stars Britney Young, Jackie Tohn, Sydelle Noel, Britt Baron, Kia Stevens, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Marianna Palka, Bashir Salahuddin, and creators-writers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch.

Also in attendance to show their support were Monique Coleman, Kat Graham and Valerie Von Sobel.

That same day, Alison and the ladies sat down for a Glow panel at the 2018 Netflix TCA, where they discussed the show’s second season.

GLOW is up for 10 awards at the 2018 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.



Domestic. 🖤 A post shared by Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) on Jul 29, 2018 at 10:39pm PDT

FYI: Alison is wearing an Isa Arfen dress, x karla shirt, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and ONESIXONE clutch.