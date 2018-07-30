All-Star Cast Performs Classic Musical 'Annie' at Hollywood Bowl!

One of the hottest tickets in Los Angeles this past weekend was for the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the classic musical Annie!

An all-star cast performed the show for three nights only – July 27, 28, and 29 – at the famed venue in Hollywood.

The cast included Ana Gasteyer as Miss Hannigan, Roger Bart as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, David Alan Grier as Daddy Warbucks, Lea Salonga as Grace Farrell, Ali Stroker as Star to Be, Steven Weber as FDR, and newcomer Kaylin Hedges as Annie.

The production was directed by Tony-nominated director Michael Arden, who is currently the Artist in Residence at L.A.’s Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.