Top Stories
Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 9:30 pm

All-Star Cast Performs Classic Musical 'Annie' at Hollywood Bowl!

All-Star Cast Performs Classic Musical 'Annie' at Hollywood Bowl!

One of the hottest tickets in Los Angeles this past weekend was for the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the classic musical Annie!

An all-star cast performed the show for three nights only – July 27, 28, and 29 – at the famed venue in Hollywood.

The cast included Ana Gasteyer as Miss Hannigan, Roger Bart as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, David Alan Grier as Daddy Warbucks, Lea Salonga as Grace Farrell, Ali Stroker as Star to Be, Steven Weber as FDR, and newcomer Kaylin Hedges as Annie.

The production was directed by Tony-nominated director Michael Arden, who is currently the Artist in Residence at L.A.’s Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Just Jared on Facebook
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 01
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 02
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 03
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 04
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 05
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 06
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 07
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 08
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 09
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 10
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 11
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 12
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 13
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 14
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 15
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 16
all star cast annie hollywood bowl 17

Photos: Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/Mathew Imaging
Posted to: Ali Stroker, Ana Gasteyer, Broadway, David Alan Grier, Kaylin Hedges, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Roger Bart, Steven Weber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr