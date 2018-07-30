Ariana Grande Explains Why She Released 'God Is a Woman'

Ariana Grande is opening up about her new single “God Is a Woman” and why she decided to release such a powerful and personal song.

“You get to a point when you’re like hey, ok so I could either do this thing that to me seems really dope and genuine and awesome and important makes me feel empowered and great and take whatever comes with it because I’m just being honest,” Ariana said in an interview with Smallzy’s Surgery on Nova. “Or I could be safe and be like boring and not feel as passionate when I’m on stage about what I’m singing.”

Ariana continued by talking about the types of fans she’d rather have in the crowds at her shows.

“So you get to that point when you have to make a choice and you’re just kind of like ‘well I would much rather be singing songs that mean so much more to me for an audience of people that f–k with me energetically and are all on the same page as me emotionally and as a human being, than perform for an audience that like, you know what I mean? Wouldn’t necessarily be friends with me in high school,” Ari said.

“I really like that people are being like ‘oh ok, yes or no’ you know what I mean? Take it or leave it because it’s who I am, it’s fine and if you don’t like that’s ok, that’s so ok,” she concluded.