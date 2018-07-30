Top Stories
New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 3:05 pm

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Released 'God Is a Woman'

Ariana Grande Explains Why She Released 'God Is a Woman'

Ariana Grande is opening up about her new single “God Is a Woman” and why she decided to release such a powerful and personal song.

“You get to a point when you’re like hey, ok so I could either do this thing that to me seems really dope and genuine and awesome and important makes me feel empowered and great and take whatever comes with it because I’m just being honest,” Ariana said in an interview with Smallzy’s Surgery on Nova. “Or I could be safe and be like boring and not feel as passionate when I’m on stage about what I’m singing.”

Ariana continued by talking about the types of fans she’d rather have in the crowds at her shows.

“So you get to that point when you have to make a choice and you’re just kind of like ‘well I would much rather be singing songs that mean so much more to me for an audience of people that f–k with me energetically and are all on the same page as me emotionally and as a human being, than perform for an audience that like, you know what I mean? Wouldn’t necessarily be friends with me in high school,” Ari said.

“I really like that people are being like ‘oh ok, yes or no’ you know what I mean? Take it or leave it because it’s who I am, it’s fine and if you don’t like that’s ok, that’s so ok,” she concluded.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr