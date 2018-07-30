Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Step Out For First Time Since Split

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are friendly exes!

The former couple were spotted out and about on Monday afternoon (July 30) in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

Ben and Christine reportedly had lunch together before chatting outside and then going their separate ways.

The outing was one of the first times the couple has been spotted since splitting in May of last year.

Ben and Christine were married for 17 years share two children – 16-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Quinlin.

The longtime couple met on the set of a never-aired TV pilot called Heat Vision and Jack and tied the knot in 2000.