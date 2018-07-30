Brian Austin Green Goes on a Coffee Run in Malibu!

Brian Austin Green is grabbing a coffee!

The 45-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was spotted heading to Coffee Bean on Saturday (July 29) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Brian Austin Green

Earlier in the month, Brian‘s wife Megan Fox shared a rare picture of her youngest son Journey River, who was born in 2016. The couple have two other sons, five-year-old Noah and four-year-old Bodhi.

Megan posted the photo on her Instagram account and captioned the photo with, “Mood.” See the adorable photo from Megan’s Instagram account!