Bruno Mars Jokes About Who Will Replace Cardi B on His Tour
Bruno Mars seems to have found a replacement for his 24K Magic Tour, and he’s joking around with fans about the choice!
If you missed the news, Cardi B had to drop out of the tour to take care of her baby after she gave birth just a few weeks ago.
Bruno responded to a fan asking who would be taking over, saying, “I got a cousin learning all of Cardi’s songs right now. It’s gonna be great! He’s super excited.”
Then he confirmed he wouldn’t be telling anyone just yet who the choice is.
I got a cousin learning all of Cardi’s songs right now. It’s gonna be great! He’s super excited 😆 https://t.co/6RILW7wNQS
— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 30, 2018
