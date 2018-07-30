Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 11:40 am

Bruno Mars Jokes About Who Will Replace Cardi B on His Tour

Bruno Mars seems to have found a replacement for his 24K Magic Tour, and he’s joking around with fans about the choice!

If you missed the news, Cardi B had to drop out of the tour to take care of her baby after she gave birth just a few weeks ago.

Bruno responded to a fan asking who would be taking over, saying, “I got a cousin learning all of Cardi’s songs right now. It’s gonna be great! He’s super excited.”

Then he confirmed he wouldn’t be telling anyone just yet who the choice is.
