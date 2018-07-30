Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 1:17 pm

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Kiss, Spend Time with His Son Jack in New Photos

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Kiss, Spend Time with His Son Jack in New Photos

It looks like Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are definitely an official couple!

The 39-year-old actor and 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger were in attendance at a church service this weekend with his son Jack. The couple grabbed ice cream with his son and got in a quick kiss while enjoying their treats.

Back in June, news broke that the couple went on a date in the park, but they’ve remained quiet since then.

To see the photos of Chris and Katherine hanging out, sharing a kiss, and hanging out with his son Jack, head on over to TMZ.
Photos: Getty
