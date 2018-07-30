Chrissy Teigen Displays Her Stretch Marks: 'This Is My New Body'

Chrissy Teigen is being open with her fans about stretch marks following her second pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model gave birth to her son Miles two months ago and she showed off her “new body” on Instagram while on vacation in Bali with her family.

“Guess these just aren’t gonna go away. This is my new body,” Chrissy said while zooming in on her stomach and thighs.

Chrissy also shared a photo of her going topless alongside husband John Legend on her Instagram Stories. See more snaps in the gallery!