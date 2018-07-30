Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 10:49 am

Chrissy Teigen Had a 'Jealously-Fueled Meltdown' on John Legend's 2008 Video Set & Is Now Revealing Why!

Chrissy Teigen Had a 'Jealously-Fueled Meltdown' on John Legend's 2008 Video Set & Is Now Revealing Why!

Chrissy Teigen dished out some details about being on the set of John Legend‘s 2008 music video for “Green Light,” when she had a “jealously-fueled meltdown.”

It all started when Chrissy quote tweeted a tweet celebrating the ten year anniversary of the video.

“Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people,” Chrissy responded. Soon, her followers wanted to know the details and Chrissy obliged!

At the time, Chrissy and John were dating and weren’t yet married, and she got upset about one of John‘s co-stars!

Click inside to see what went down 10 years ago…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr