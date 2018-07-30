Chrissy Teigen Had a 'Jealously-Fueled Meltdown' on John Legend's 2008 Video Set & Is Now Revealing Why!
Chrissy Teigen dished out some details about being on the set of John Legend‘s 2008 music video for “Green Light,” when she had a “jealously-fueled meltdown.”
It all started when Chrissy quote tweeted a tweet celebrating the ten year anniversary of the video.
“Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people,” Chrissy responded. Soon, her followers wanted to know the details and Chrissy obliged!
At the time, Chrissy and John were dating and weren’t yet married, and she got upset about one of John‘s co-stars!
Click inside to see what went down 10 years ago…
Oh you want to know more, do you? Let me try to remember. 10 years is a long time!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018
it began with our friends (john’s managers and co-writers and a couple others) talking about how BEAAAAAAUUUUTIFUL some of the women were…
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018
I was watching the monitor with all the guys and someone, I can’t remember who, said, “ooooooo look at that girl with john ooooooooo!” so I watched the monitor like a psychotic (tarantula) hawk and in my mind, oh he was in trouble
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018
He probably laughed at something she said. And in my mind it was some GRAND conversation I was conjuring up. They were probably just talking about craft services honestly but in my mind she was like “hey we should bone” and he was like “haha fuck yeah!”
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018
Anyhow I wish more happened but no. I was just a jealous, angry 22 year old. I’m better now. BUT DONT TEST ME
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018
What a boring story. Happy anniversary, Green Light video!!!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2018