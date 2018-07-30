Chrissy Teigen Had a 'Jealously-Fueled Meltdown' on John Legend's 2008 Video Set & Is Now Revealing Why!

Chrissy Teigen dished out some details about being on the set of John Legend‘s 2008 music video for “Green Light,” when she had a “jealously-fueled meltdown.”

It all started when Chrissy quote tweeted a tweet celebrating the ten year anniversary of the video.

“Fun fact, I had a jealously-fueled meltdown visiting this video set and made an asshole out of myself to a large group of people,” Chrissy responded. Soon, her followers wanted to know the details and Chrissy obliged!

At the time, Chrissy and John were dating and weren’t yet married, and she got upset about one of John‘s co-stars!

Click inside to see what went down 10 years ago…