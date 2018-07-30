Top Stories
New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 7:24 pm

Dan Reynolds Shows Off His Pride at Loveloud Festival!

Dan Reynolds wears a rainbow pride flag draped over his back while performing during the 2018 Loveloud Festival on Saturday (July 28) at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 30-year-old rocker performed with his band Imagine Dragons and he hosted the festival. Over $1,000,000 was raised with proceeds going to LGBTQ+ organizations including Encircle, the Tegan and Sara Foundation and the Trevor Project.

Dan launched the Loveloud Foundation last year as a catalyst to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth. Make sure to watch his documentary Believer to learn more about the great work he is doing!

Some of the acts that performed at the festival included Grace VanderWaal, Zedd, Neon Trees, and more. Julianne Hough and Justin Tranter were among the stars who made appearances.
Photos: Getty
