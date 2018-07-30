'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors' 2018 Judges Revealed!

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors is premiering this fall on ABC and the judges have just been revealed moments ago!

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, choreographer Mandy Moore and DWTS pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy are all going to be sitting at the judges table this fall when the show premieres!

All three stars are no stranger to the DWTS world! Val has been a long time staple on the show, Adam actually won DWTS: Athletes last season, and Mandy has produced multiple routines over the years.

The show premieres on October 7!