Demi Lovato Experiencing Complications, Remains in Hospital
- Here’s the latest update on Demi Lovato‘s condition – TMZ
- Malia Obama stepped out with her boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
- Here’s what to know about the Buffy reboot – Lainey Gossip
- Chris Pratt makes it official with his new girlfriend – DListed
- Heath Ledger‘s father reacts to Michelle Williams‘ secret marriage – TooFab
- Dan Reynolds has an inspiring message for LGBTQ youth – Towleroad
- Jacob Elordi sends Joey King a birthday message – J-14
- Warner/Chappell Music’s Chairman and CEO Jon Platt just announced that Pharrell Williams will join him at City of Hope’s Spirit of Life Gala in October. The charity is an acclaimed nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases.
“I’m honored to join my good friend Jon to support the groundbreaking and life-saving advances at City of Hope,” Pharrell said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with this amazing organization before, and I’m looking forward to what promises to be a fantastic event.”
“I’m excited that my one of my closest friends and an iconic artist, Pharrell, has agreed to host the October gala,” Platt added. “As a committed philanthropist in his own right, I knew Pharrell would understand the importance of City of Hope’s mission and want to get involved. It’s going to be an amazing evening.”
Get your tickets now.