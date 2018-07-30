Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 9:59 am

Dani Vitale, one of the backup dancers of Demi Lovato‘s Tell Me You Love Me tour, is speaking out about the apparent overdose.

“I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance,” Dani posted to her Instagram account in her first public statement since news of Demi‘s overdose became public.

“Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for any negativity towards the one who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is,” she added.

Dani continued, “Remember that you always have a community of Lovatics who LOVE. Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue send her love during her recovery.”

