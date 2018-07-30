Eric Dane Dons a White T-Shirt While Out in Rome!

Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 12:00 pm

Eric Dane is showing off his muscled physique in a white t-shirt!

The 45-year-old The Last Ship actor was seen heading back to his hotel in Rome, Italy on Monday (July 30). As he arrived at the hotel, some fans were waiting to greet him! Eric gave them a quick handshake before heading inside.



If you don’t know, season four of The Last Ship is now streaming on Hulu, so be sure to check it out!

Check out the new photos…
