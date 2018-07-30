Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 4:09 pm

Gina Rodriguez Is Engaged to Joe LoCicero - See Her Ring!

Gina Rodriguez Is Engaged to Joe LoCicero - See Her Ring!

Congratulations are in order for Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend Joe LoCicero – they just got engaged!

The Jane the Virgin actress showed off her engagement ring while sharing photos from a vacation for her 34th birthday. Us Weekly confirmed the happy news.

Gina shared a photo of herself wearing the ring and captioned it with a Frida Kahlo quote: “They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn’t. I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.”

Gina also posted several photos on her Instagram Stories, including one of her and Joe with the ring in sight.
