January Jones & Jennifer Morrison Play Poker For a Good Cause

January Jones and Jennifer Morrison walk the red carpet while attending the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament at The Forum on Sunday night (July 29) in Inglewood, Calif.

The event benefited City of Hope, the nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

Some of the other stars who stepped out to show their support included Meghan Trainor, David Arquette, The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison, and Alana and Este Haim.

“My best Poker face @cityofhope charity poker game,” January captioned a photo of herself at the poker table.