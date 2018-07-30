Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 9:10 pm

Jessica Simpson Mixes Patterns While Jetting Out of LA

Jessica Simpson Mixes Patterns While Jetting Out of LA

Jessica Simpson had some fun with patterns while heading out of LA!

The 38-year-old entertainer and her husband Eric Johnson were spotted on their way inside LAX airport on Monday (July 30) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Simpson

Jessica kept it colorful in a jeweled plaid shirt paired with a leopard dress. She accessorized with an over sized bag and yellow heels.

Once inside the airport, Jessica took to her Instagram to share a cute selfie with Eric, simply captioning it with the plane emoji.

Check it out below…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson

