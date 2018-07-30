Jessica Simpson Mixes Patterns While Jetting Out of LA

Jessica Simpson had some fun with patterns while heading out of LA!

The 38-year-old entertainer and her husband Eric Johnson were spotted on their way inside LAX airport on Monday (July 30) in Los Angeles.

Jessica kept it colorful in a jeweled plaid shirt paired with a leopard dress. She accessorized with an over sized bag and yellow heels.

Once inside the airport, Jessica took to her Instagram to share a cute selfie with Eric, simply captioning it with the plane emoji.

Check it out below…