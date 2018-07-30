Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 2:39 pm

Julie Chen Doubles Down on Support for Leslie Moonves Amid Allegations

Julie Chen Doubles Down on Support for Leslie Moonves Amid Allegations

Julie Chen is reiterating her support for husband and CBS CEO Leslie Moonves amid allegations of sexual harassment.

On CBS’ The Talk on Monday (July 30), Julie opened the show by looking directly into the camera and saying, “Some of you may be aware of what has been going on in my life for the past few days. I have issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter.”

Julie added, “And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Julie Chen, Leslie Moonves

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr