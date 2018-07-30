Julie Chen Doubles Down on Support for Leslie Moonves Amid Allegations

Julie Chen is reiterating her support for husband and CBS CEO Leslie Moonves amid allegations of sexual harassment.

On CBS’ The Talk on Monday (July 30), Julie opened the show by looking directly into the camera and saying, “Some of you may be aware of what has been going on in my life for the past few days. I have issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter.”

Julie added, “And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”