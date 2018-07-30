Jussie Smollett Supports Trayvon Martin's Parents at 'Rest in Power' Docuseries Screening!

Jussie Smollett happily strike a pose alongside Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin while attending the screening of their new docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story held at The Apollo Theater on Sunday (July 29) in New York City.

Following the screening, the 35-year-old entertainer then sat down to watch a panel that included filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, executive producer Mike Gasparro, and Paramount Network’s executive producer Chachi Senior.

Based on Sybrina and Tracy‘s memoir, “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” the series examines their son Trayvon Martin‘s life, legacy and the events that followed his untimely death.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres on the Paramount Network tonight (July 30) – Watch the trailer below!



‘Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Official Trailer