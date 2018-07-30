Top Stories
New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 5:56 pm

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Up During a Deli Date!

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Up During a Deli Date!

Hailey Baldwin wraps her arms around fiance Justin Bieber while he pays for their order at the counter of Frankel’s Deli on Monday afternoon (July 30) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The engaged couple stopped by the deli to pick up food to-go for lunch.

Justin recently told paparazzi about his plans for the near future, which are to get married. Fans are speculating that he will be tying the knot before he drops any new music.

60+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cuddling up at lunch…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 01
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 02
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 03
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 04
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 05
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 06
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 07
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 08
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 09
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 10
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 11
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 12
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 13
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 14
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 15
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 16
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 17
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 18
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 19
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 20
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 21
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 22
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 23
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 24
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 25
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 26
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 27
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 28
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 29
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 30
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 31
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 32
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 33
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 34
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 35
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 36
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 37
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 38
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 39
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 40
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 41
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 42
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 43
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 44
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 45
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 46
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 47
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 48
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 49
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 50
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 51
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 52
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 53
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 54
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 55
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 56
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 57
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 58
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 59
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 60
justin bieber hailey baldwin deli stop 61

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr