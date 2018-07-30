Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Up During a Deli Date!

Hailey Baldwin wraps her arms around fiance Justin Bieber while he pays for their order at the counter of Frankel’s Deli on Monday afternoon (July 30) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The engaged couple stopped by the deli to pick up food to-go for lunch.

Justin recently told paparazzi about his plans for the near future, which are to get married. Fans are speculating that he will be tying the knot before he drops any new music.

60+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cuddling up at lunch…