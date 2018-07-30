Justin Bieber Reveals What Is Next for Him: 'Getting Married'

Could Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding be coming up quite soon? Justin may have dropped a hint!

Paparazzi caught up with Justin and his fiancee while out and about after the release of “No Brainer” and they asked him what was next up for him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin then looked at Hailey and responded, “What’s next? Getting married.” Could this mean the wedding is soon!?

