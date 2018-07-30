Mon, 30 July 2018 at 12:18 pm
Justin Bieber Reveals What Is Next for Him: 'Getting Married'
Could Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding be coming up quite soon? Justin may have dropped a hint!
Paparazzi caught up with Justin and his fiancee while out and about after the release of “No Brainer” and they asked him what was next up for him.
Justin then looked at Hailey and responded, “What’s next? Getting married.” Could this mean the wedding is soon!?
