Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 12:18 pm

Justin Bieber Reveals What Is Next for Him: 'Getting Married'

Justin Bieber Reveals What Is Next for Him: 'Getting Married'

Could Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding be coming up quite soon? Justin may have dropped a hint!

Paparazzi caught up with Justin and his fiancee while out and about after the release of “No Brainer” and they asked him what was next up for him.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin then looked at Hailey and responded, “What’s next? Getting married.” Could this mean the wedding is soon!?

Check out the video of Justin‘s interaction over at TMZ!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instar Images
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr