Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 1:59 pm

Keith Urban Gives Advice to Demi Lovato After Overdose

Singer Keith Urban has offered advice to fellow entertainer Demi Lovato after she suffered an apparent overdose.

“I don’t know anything about her personally,” Keith said on the morning show Today Extra. “Just [to have] good people around her and a willingness to want to live a different way if that’s what she wants to do. It’s all up to her.”

If you don’t know, Keith and his wife Nicole Kidman have been candid about his struggles with addiction in the past and his decision to enter rehab over 10 years ago.

Demi was hospitalized for an apparent overdose last week. Demi previously told fans she had broken her sobriety in a song, “Sober.”
