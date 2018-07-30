Kendall Jenner Jokingly Expresses Concern Over Kim Kardashian's Thin Figure

Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 9:06 am

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story live from the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament this weekend and her sisters had some opinions about her skinny frame!

“I’m really concerned cause I don’t think you’re eating. Like, you look so skinny,” Kendall, 22, said in the Story.

“Oh, my god. Thank you,” Kim responded.

“I’ve never seen a human being look as good. It’s like… you are a walking Facetune doll,” Khloe added. “It takes work to look like that, it’s awesome.”

“I’m down to 119 pounds,” Kim continued, “but I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

The family spoke about Kim‘s body numerous times on her Instagram Story! Check out the video and photos below.
Photos: Instagram Story, Getty
