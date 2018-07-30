Top Stories
WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Dakota Johnson &amp; Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron &amp; Lauren Paul

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 1:47 am

Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Attending Event Without Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Attending Event Without Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian is hitting back at critics questioning her choice to attend an event without her baby daughter, True.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star took to Twitter after attending the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament at The Forum on Sunday night (July 29) in Inglewood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

The event was a benefit for City of Hope, the nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

See her tweet below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr