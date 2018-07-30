Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Attending Event Without Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian is hitting back at critics questioning her choice to attend an event without her baby daughter, True.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star took to Twitter after attending the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament at The Forum on Sunday night (July 29) in Inglewood, Calif.

The event was a benefit for City of Hope, the nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?”

