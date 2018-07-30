Kim Kardashian Joins Her Family at 'If Only' Poker Tournament!

Kim Kardashian poses for a photo with her sisters Khloe and Kendall, as well as mom Kris Jenner, at the “If Only” Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament at The Forum on Sunday night (July 29) in Inglewood, Calif.

The four ladies played in the tournament to benefit City of Hope, the nonprofit clinical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.

The event was hosted by the Kardashian-Jenners’ friends Shelli and Irving Azoff and raised more than $500,000 for the important cause.

Khloe hit back at mommy shamers after she was criticized for attending the event.