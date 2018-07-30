Mon, 30 July 2018 at 1:21 pm
Liam Payne Dances & Works Out While Shirtless On a Yacht!
It looks like Liam Payne is enjoying the single life!
The 24-year-old singer was spotted going shirtless and putting his six pack abs on display while hanging out on a yacht on Saturday (July 28) in Cannes, France.
Liam was seen showing off his dance moves and also doing some pull-ups to work on his biceps and shoulders.
Liam has shared some photos from the trip on his Instagram account and said that he is in “holiday mode.”
100+ pictures inside of Liam Payne having fun on a yacht…
Photos: Backgrid
