Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 12:41 pm

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Body on Display in a Speedo Swimsuit

Luke Evans Puts His Shirtless Body on Display in a Speedo Swimsuit

Luke Evans is showing off his shirtless body in a speedo!

The 39-year-old actor was seen hanging out on seaside in Portofino, Italy on Sunday (July 29). Luke was seen taking a dip in the water and sunning his body in the sunshine while enjoying the day off. Luke was joined by fellow actor Victor Turpin for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Luke Evans

If you don’t know, Luke is currently in town with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler to film Murder Mystery, their new Netflix comedy film.

Check out the hot new photos of Luke Evans wearing a speedo in Portofino…
Just Jared on Facebook
luke evans speedo victor turpin 01
luke evans speedo victor turpin 02
luke evans speedo victor turpin 03
luke evans speedo victor turpin 04
luke evans speedo victor turpin 05
luke evans speedo victor turpin 06
luke evans speedo victor turpin 07
luke evans speedo victor turpin 08
luke evans speedo victor turpin 09
luke evans speedo victor turpin 10
luke evans speedo victor turpin 11
luke evans speedo victor turpin 12
luke evans speedo victor turpin 13
luke evans speedo victor turpin 14
luke evans speedo victor turpin 15
luke evans speedo victor turpin 16
luke evans speedo victor turpin 17
luke evans speedo victor turpin 18
luke evans speedo victor turpin 19
luke evans speedo victor turpin 20
luke evans speedo victor turpin 21
luke evans speedo victor turpin 22
luke evans speedo victor turpin 23

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Luke Evans, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr