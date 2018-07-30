Mark Wahlberg Reveals If He'd Work with Leonardo DiCaprio Again After Their Former Feud

Would Mark Wahlberg work with Leonardo DiCaprio again after their feud from the days of The Basketball Diaries in the 90s?

Extra caught up with Mark to ask him and he responded, “Yeah…We’ve talked about it.”

If you don’t know, Mark offered up some backstory about what happened between them.

Mark said, “It wasn’t a disagreement…it was just, like, I think we both had a specific opinion about each other, certainly. I was just, ya know, as a rapper, I was just kinda out-there and loud and crazy and all this stuff, and it was a very serious movie and this very serious part, and so the director of the film [the late Scott Kalvert], he had made all my music videos, he felt like I was more than capable to play the part. But no one had seen me act in a film, so I had to really kinda just go out there and prove myself. Once I finally got to the point where I was able to audition and read with him, then we just both kinda looked at each other, we were like, ‘Wow!’ We were literally out that night and we became fast friends.”