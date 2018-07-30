Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Attending Event Without Daughter True!

WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Melissa McCarthy Is on the Run While Filming 'Superintelligence'!

Melissa McCarthy is on the run!

The 47-year-old actress was spotted filming a scene for her upcoming movie Superintelligence on Saturday (July 28) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Melissa was seen running on the set during one scene.

In the movie, Carol Peters’ (McCarthy) life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first superintelligence – a form of artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world.

The action-comedy movie is set to be released on December 25, 2019.
