Mon, 30 July 2018 at 8:17 pm

Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveal Baby Girl's Name!

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato just revealed the name of their newborn daughter!

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl this week, named the family’s new addition Vida Amber Betty!

“The family is back home and are overjoyed with the new addition,” Michael‘s rep told People.

While Vida means “life” in Spanish, the rep added that the couple chose Amber for Michael‘s mother and Betty for Luisana’s mother.

Make sure to check out the first photo of Vida!

Congratulations to the happy family!
