Khloe Kardashian Hits Back at Mom Shamers After Attending Event Without Daughter True!

WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 8:37 am

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon & Sam Heughan Premiere 'Spy Who Dumped Me' in NYC!

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon & Sam Heughan Premiere 'Spy Who Dumped Me' in NYC!

The cast of The Spy Who Dumped Me is premiering their movie in New York City!

Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon and Sam Heughan stopped by the premiere on Sunday evening (July 29) at the The Whitby Hotel screening room in the midtown area of New York City.

Also in attendance at the event were co-stars Ivanna Sakhno and Hasan Minhaj, with guests Zosia Mamet, and Mean Girls the musical stars Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park, and Kate Rockwell.

If you missed it, on his way to New York City, Sam was “starstruck” on the airplane because of the celeb he was sitting across from!

Be sure to check out the movie, in theaters this weekend!
