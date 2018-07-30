Nikki Bella Confirms Split With John Cena: 'This Is What's Best for Me'

Nikki Bella is confirming that she has split with John Cena after their reconciliation earlier this year.

After calling off their engagement back in April, the couple tried to get back together but it didn’t work out.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Nikki said in a statement to People.

She added, “I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

The news comes just one day after Total Bellas aired footage of Nikki calling of the engagement in April.