WWE Champion Dies After Attempting Suicide in Jail at 46

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go On Double Date with Aaron & Lauren Paul

Video of Demi Lovato Surfaces From Hours Before Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 12:43 am

Paris Hilton Clarifies Her 'Pathological Liar' Comment About Lindsay Lohan - Watch!

Paris Hilton is reacting a recent comment she made in reference to Lindsay Lohan.

After making the comment on Instagram days ago in response to a video of Lindsay from years ago, Paris was asked about calling Lindsay a “pathological liar,” and whether that was a joke.

“Just stating a fact,” she explained, throwing her hand up. “Fact of life.”

She also addressed Lindsay‘s upcoming reality show: “Good luck to her. I wish her the best,” Paris said.

Watch her respond to the question below!
