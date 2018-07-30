Pregnant Hilary Duff Grabs Post-Workout Lunch With A Gal Pal!

Hilary Duff grabbed lunch with a pal after a workout!

The pregnant 30-year-old Younger actress was spotted while out and about on Monday (July 30) in Studio City, Calif.

Hilary kept it cute and casual in an all black outfit, with a flannel shirt tied around her waist.

She recently took to her Instagram to show off her baby bump and open up about the hardship of pregnancy.

Despite the hard times, Hilary said it was so special and all worth it.

Check out all of her wise words!