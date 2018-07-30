Priyanka Chopra In Talks to Join Cast of 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

Top Stories
Mon, 30 July 2018 at 7:50 pm

Priyanka Chopra may be joining the cast of Cowboy Ninja Viking!

The 36-year-old actress is in talks to star in the flick opposite Chris Pratt, according to Variety.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

The highly coveted role reportedly went to Priyanka after a chemistry test with Chris went extremely well.

The film is an adaptation of the graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and follows a counter-intelligence unit of Multiple Personality Disorder patients who are turned into hired killers.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is set to hit theaters June 28, 2019.
Photos: Getty
