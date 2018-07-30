Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Photos!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were seen sharing a smooch and looking very cozy together on a night out!

The 32-year-old actor and 26-year-old model were seen out and about together this weekend heading to a movie showing of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Rob and Suki were seen laughing and walking with their arms around each other.

The couple then went to a celeb hotspot after the movie to hang out. When they left, they started packing on the PDA.

“Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times. Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it,” a source told E! News. “They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki‘s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

Robert had a long relationship with singer FKA twigs, while Suki was last linked to Diego Luna.

