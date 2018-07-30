Sam Heughan Explains Why It Was Impossible to Film With Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon

Sam Heughan had some trouble filming scenes with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon!

The 38-year-old actor opened up about their new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me during a Build series interview on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

“This comedy world was so different than Outlander, this straight drama world that I’m used to,” Sam explained.

He continued, “The first day on set was pretty intimidating because they like to riff, improv all the time…It’s impossible to work with those girls because every take was different! The first take I remember with Mila, I read the script…and then she just starts talking stuff and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ But it was really fun!”

Check out Sam‘s entire interview below…