Selena Gomez Pairs Her AC/DC Band Tee with Denim Jeans

Selena Gomez looks super chic in her band tee and blue jeans while stepping out with friends on Sunday (July 29) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 26-year-old singer and actress went shopping at the mall with her pals and she was also spotted going to church that afternoon.

One of Selena‘s upcoming projects is the upcoming zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die, which recently started production in New York. She was spotted on set with longtime friend Austin Butler earlier this month.