Top Stories
Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

Malia Obama Holds Hands with Boyfriend Rory Farquharson in London

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 8:06 pm

Singer Cody Simpson Leaves Little to the Imagination in His Underwear!

Singer Cody Simpson Leaves Little to the Imagination in His Underwear!

Cody Simpson is putting his body on display in a new selfie that he snapped while just wearing tight white briefs!

The 21-year-old singer is leaving little to the imagination in the bathroom selfie, which he captioned, “been swimming type ha.”

Cody has been hard at work on new music and he’ll be dropping his new song “Underwater” this Friday.

“underwea-UNDERWATER i mean,” Cody joked on Twitter after posting the selfie of himself in his underwear.

Make sure to see the new photos of Cody kissing his girlfriend last week.
Just Jared on Facebook
cody simpson underwear selfie 01
cody simpson underwear selfie 02

Photos: Twitter
Posted to: Cody Simpson, Shirtless, Underwear

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr