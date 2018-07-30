The Chainsmokers Release Summer Single: 'Side Effects' feat. Emily Warren - Watch Lyric Video!

The Chainsmokers are all smiles while posing for a photograph backstage at Music Choice on Monday (July 30) in New York City.

That same day, the guys – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – also stopped by the SiriusXM studios as they continued to promote their brand new single “Side Effects,” featuring Emily Warren.

“It’s definitely funky. We felt like our music has been like in a much slower, more mellow place,” The Chainsmokers told Billboard. “And it’s summertime, and we feel like we really wanted to make an upbeat summertime record — and that’s what we came up with.”

“We also made “Sick Boy” and “You Owe Me” during the winter, and it was a darker time and we were dealing with a bunch of personal stuff,” the guys continued. “Our music is almost always a reflection of what we’re going through at that moment, and as soon as the weather got better, and everything warmed up — we started making music that reflected that.”



The Chainsmokers – Side Effects (Lyric Video) ft. Emily Warren