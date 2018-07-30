Toni Collette 'Could Not Be More Excited' for New Series 'Wanderlust'!

Toni Collette is all smiles as she strike a pose at the photo call for her new BBC One series Wanderlust held at the Covent Garden Hotel on Monday (July 30) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Stephen Mackintosh, director Luke Snellin, and writer Nick Payne.

Wanderlust follows Joy Richards (Toni) a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark with her husband alive after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship. As we meet her family, friends, neighbours and clients, remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge.

“I am honoured and thrilled to work with Nick Payne’s wonderful words on Wanderlust,” Toni said in a statement. “It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”

The series is set to premiere in the UK on BBC One and globally outside of the UK on Netflix!