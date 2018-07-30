Watch Lindsay Lohan's First MTV Reality Show Teaser!

Lindsay Lohan is coming to MTV – watch the first teaser for her reality show!

In the teaser for the tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, we will see Lindsay and her entrepreneurial side as the owner of three clubs across Greece.

“Pack your bags, MTV. We’re going to Mykonos!” Lindsay says in the short teaser. “I’ve joined the MTV family… Get ready!”

News broke last week that the show could become a reality and it looks like things are moving fast.

“Lohan Beach Club… offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” MTV Programming and Development President Nina Diaz said (via EW). “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

The show is set for a 2019 premiere.