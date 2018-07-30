Top Stories
New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson &amp; Suki Waterhouse Kiss &amp; Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

New Couple Alert? Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kiss & Cuddle on Night Out in New Pics!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Mon, 30 July 2018 at 6:30 pm

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Next Slide »

Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...

Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette will be wrapping up shortly and we’ll soon know who the choice is for the next Bachelor!

Routinely, ABC producers will pick a contestant from the previous Bachelorette season. There are times, however, when a guy comes from a different season of the franchise. For example, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was chosen as The Bachelor in the follow up to Rachel Lindsay‘s season, though he was actually a contestant on Emily Maynard‘s season.

While we don’t know who the next choice is, The Men Tell All will air tonight and we’ll see a lot of potential options!

Click through the slideshow to see some of the top options to be chosen for the new season of The Bachelor…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: The Bachelor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Wilmer Valderrama has been spending ton of time with ex Demi Lovato at the hospital - TMZ
  • One Direction celebrates 8 years of fame! - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux once caught an ex girlfriend in bed with another man - TooFab
  • Check out the trailer for the new Amazon show The Romanoffs - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is so pumped for Halloween - Just Jared Jr