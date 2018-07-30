Who is the Next 'Bachelor'? The Top Picks Are...
Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette will be wrapping up shortly and we’ll soon know who the choice is for the next Bachelor!
Routinely, ABC producers will pick a contestant from the previous Bachelorette season. There are times, however, when a guy comes from a different season of the franchise. For example, Arie Luyendyk Jr. was chosen as The Bachelor in the follow up to Rachel Lindsay‘s season, though he was actually a contestant on Emily Maynard‘s season.
While we don’t know who the next choice is, The Men Tell All will air tonight and we’ll see a lot of potential options!
Click through the slideshow to see some of the top options to be chosen for the new season of The Bachelor…