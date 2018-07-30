Winnie Harlow Continues 24th Birthday Festivities in Miami!

Winnie Harlow strikes a fierce pose while living it up at the LIV nightclub on Sunday evening (July 29) in Miami, Fla.

The newly 24-year-old model was in attendance to continue to celebrate her birthday. Also in attendance at the party was Floyd Mayweather, as well as rappers Young Dolph, YG, Tory Lanez and DJ E-Feezy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Winnie Harlow

“You cant spell MIAMI without @davegrutman 🌸💕,” Winnie captioned on her Instagram post, shouting out Miami mogul David Grutman.

On Friday (July 27), Winnie rocked a sheer sparkling dress as she celebrated her 24th birthday at LIV.