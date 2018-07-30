Top Stories
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Is 'Concerned' for Kim Kardashian!

Demi Lovato's Backup Dancer Dani Vitale Breaks Her Silence on Overdose

Zendaya's HBO Series 'Euphoria' Gets Picked Up, Drake Will Be an Executive Producer

Zendaya will officially be headed back to television in the upcoming HBO show Euphoria, which was just ordered to series.

The 21-year-old actress will be starring in the teen drama following a “group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship,” according to THR.

Among the supporting stars in the cast are Eric Dane, A Wrinkle in Time‘s Storm Reid, The Kissing Booth‘s Jacob Elordi, The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Sydney Sweeney, and Other People‘s Maude Apatow.

The series will feature 10 episodes, all written by Sam Levinson.

Drake has joined the series as an executive producer!
